Low-priced petroleum racket busted in West Bengal

Representational Image

A racket involving the supply of a low-priced petroleum products has been busted in West Bengal's Alipurduar district by CID officials and two persons have been arrested, the agency said on Saturday.

"Acting on a tip-off, a CID team conducted a raid on Friday night at a petrol pump at Birpara in Alipurduar district, while a tanker was unloading a low priced petroleum product into an underground reservoir of a petrol pump," an official said.

"One tanker of industrial solvent was seized. Two persons were arrested namely Bijoy Das, driver of the truck and licence holder Asish Mittal's brother Bikash Mittal who was overseeing the transfer," official said.

