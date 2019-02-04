Unsafe Delisle bridge at Lower Parel completely dismantled by Western Railway

national

The Delisle Bridge was declared unsafe and closed for vehicular traffic following a structural and engineering audit in July last year

The last part of the British Era bridge was cleared away on Sunday morning. Pic/Suresh Karkera

The Western Railway on Sunday completed the dismantling of the 98-year-old road over bridge at Lower Parel station after an 11-hour mega block which saw suspension of train services on the fast line between Churchgate and Dadar and between Churchgate and Bandra on the slow corridor.

The Delisle Bridge was declared unsafe and closed for vehicular traffic following a structural and engineering audit in July last year. The mega block started at 10 pm on Saturday and was scheduled till 9 am on Sunday, an official said.

"Though the 11 hour block for dismantling Delisle ROB over the tracks and clearing the debris was scheduled till 9 am on Sunday, work was completed successfully well before the target and Awantika Express passed from the 5th line at Lower Parel station at 07.40am," Western Railway tweeted from its official Twitter handle. WR general manager AK Gupta credited the work getting over before the scheduled time to the "meticulous planning and perfect coordination" of WR staff.

Ravinder Bhakar, WR Chief Public Relations Officer, said during the block fast line suburban trains ran between Dadar and Virar/Dahanu Road while slow line locals operated between Bandra and Borivali and Virar.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever