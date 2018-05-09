LPG price goes down in May by Rs 100, claims government

The Ministry stated this in a statement after reports surfaced alleging the hike in LPG price in the recent months

Representational picture

New Delhi: The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has stated that there has been a fall of around Rs 100 in the retail selling price of LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) (non-subsidized price) at Delhi in the recent months.

The Ministry stated this in a statement after reports surfaced alleging the hike in LPG price in the recent months.

The Ministry clarified that the retail selling price of LPG (non-subsidised price) at Delhi has come down from Rs.747 in the month of December 2017 to Rs. 650.50 in the month of May 2018, which is a fall of Rs. 96.50.

It further asserted that the effective cost to the consumer after subsidy has also come down from Rs.495.69 in December 2017 to Rs.491.21 in May 2018.

Each house in the country is entitled to 12 LPG cylinders at subsidised rates in a year, which is called the subsidised LPG rates.

Requirements beyond that are to be purchased at market prices, which are known as non-subsidised LPG rates.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever