LS elections Phase 7: Amarinder Singh, Shatrughan Sinha cast their vote

Published: May 19, 2019, 13:41 IST | mid-day online desk

Shatrughan Sinha casts his vote at polling booth no.339 in St. Severin's School, Kadam Kuan, Patna

Pic/ANI

As the Phase 7 elections are underway, many important personalities such as Shatrughan Sinha, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu have exercised their voting rights today. 

Punjab Minister and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu, cast their votes at booth number-134 in Amritsar.

Congress's candidate from Patna Sahib Lok Sabha Constituency, Shatrughan Sinha casts his vote at polling booth no.339 in St. Severin's School, Kadam Kuan, Patna.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh casts his vote at polling booth no. 89 in Patiala. 

Among other famous personalities who cast their votes today were Sumitra Mahajan, Haryana CM Jairam Thakur, Pawan Kumar Bansal and more. 

