LS elections Phase 7: Amarinder Singh, Shatrughan Sinha cast their vote
Shatrughan Sinha casts his vote at polling booth no.339 in St. Severin's School, Kadam Kuan, Patna
As the Phase 7 elections are underway, many important personalities such as Shatrughan Sinha, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu have exercised their voting rights today.
Punjab Minister and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu, cast their votes at booth number-134 in Amritsar.
Punjab Minister and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu, cast their votes at booth number-134 in Amritsar. #LokSabhaElections2019 #Phase7 #FinalPhase pic.twitter.com/6QZWqgqk0I
— ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019
Congress's candidate from Patna Sahib Lok Sabha Constituency, Shatrughan Sinha casts his vote at polling booth no.339 in St. Severin's School, Kadam Kuan, Patna.
Bihar: Congress's candidate from Patna Sahib Lok Sabha Constituency, Shatrughan Sinha casts his vote at polling booth no.339 in St. Severin's School, Kadam Kuan, Patna. #LokSabhaElections2019 #Phase7 #FinalPhase pic.twitter.com/rtjWUiEJrt— ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh casts his vote at polling booth no. 89 in Patiala.
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh casts his vote at polling booth no. 89 in Patiala. #LokSabhaElections2019 #Phase7 #FinalPhase pic.twitter.com/cIDyyQlj29— ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019
Among other famous personalities who cast their votes today were Sumitra Mahajan, Haryana CM Jairam Thakur, Pawan Kumar Bansal and more.
Madhya Pradesh: Lok Sabha Speaker & BJP leader Sumitra Mahajan casts her vote at a polling booth in Indore. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/mPUmPXFHS2— ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019
Himachal Pradesh: BJP MP Anurag Thakur and BJP leader Prem Kumar Dhumal after casting their vote in Hamirpur #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/ikXrjl9F20— ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019
Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur casts his vote at polling station number 36 in Mandi district. pic.twitter.com/lQsrG66nKx— ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019
Chandigarh: Congress MP Candidate from Chandigarh, Pawan Kumar Bansal casts his vote at booth no 228, Government Model High School, Sector 28 C. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/2nlTdGNfQW— ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019
Punjab: Former Union Minister and Congress's candidate from Anandpur Sahib parliamentary constituency, Manish Tewari cast his vote at Sacred Heart Convent School, Sarabha Nagar, Ludhiana. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/f8W91yM5r9— ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019
Madhya Pradesh: BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya casts his vote at polling booth number 316 in Indore. pic.twitter.com/22hMLkFN7H— ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019
Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies
