LS polls: Rs 1.90 crore seized in Andhra Pradesh

crime

This comes a day before the Lok Sabha election in the state. All the 25 Parliamentary constituencies in the state will go for polls on Thursday

Representational Image

Andhra Pradesh: The Andhra Pradesh state police has seized Rs 1.90 crore in cash from a lorry carrying cement bags, in Vijayawada Rural, Krishna district. The lorry driver has been detained and investigation in the matter is underway. The incident took place on Wednesday morning while the police were conducting searches in the area.



This comes a day before the Lok Sabha election in the state. All the 25 Parliamentary constituencies in the state will go for polls on Thursday.

In a similar incident, police have seized Rs 7 lakh in cash from a car on the Delhi-Dehradun highway near, officials. The cash was seized after a car was intercepted near Mansurpur by officials during a special drive last evening ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Station House Officer Sanjiv Kumar said.

Three people were present inside the car but they couldn't provide any document to justify carrying the cash, he said. Officials said they were interrogating the three men and further action would be taken accordingly.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates