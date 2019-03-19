LS polls: Rs3.17 lakh litre liquor, Rs 4 crore cash seized in Uttar Pradesh

national

Representational image

Lucknow: The sleuths of Income Tax department along with the police, custom and narcotics officials have seized over Rs 4 crore and 3,16,947 litre liquor worth Rs 10.69 crore from across the state, Election Commission said.



The Chief Electoral Officer, UP L Venkateshwar Lu in a press release further informed that during the raids, 1,80,787 licensed weapons were also seized and arms licenses of 183 people were cancelled. 2610 kilograms of explosive material has also been recovered till now, the released added.



According to the release, 86,597 wall writings, and 6,16,828 posters, 3,32,124 were removed by the district administration from the public places following the model code of conduct. Acting it in the same way, the administration has removed 51,642 wall writings, 1,97,326 posters, 1,19,063 banners and 66,659 other materials related to propaganda.



Uttar Pradesh will go to polls during all seven phases of the election to be held on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. Counting of votes will be done on May 23.

