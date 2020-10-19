L&T to construct largest portion of Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) will be building the largest portion - 237.1 km of the 508.17 km stretch - of India’s first bullet train between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. This includes four stations - Vapi, Billimora, Surat and Bharuch, 24 river and 30 road crossings.

This entire section is in Gujarat where more than 85 per cent of the land has been acquired for the project.

Larsen & Toubro has emerged as the lowest bidder at Rs 24,985 crore for constructing the 237.1 km under package C4 of the 508.17 km Mumbai – Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail, also called Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Bullet Train project.

The development came after the National High-Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL) opened the financial bids submitted by 3 infrastructure development firms.

Package C4 is the largest among all as it represents 46.66 per cent of the main-line. It starts at Maharashtra – Gujarat border and ends at Vadodara station.

The NHSRCL had invited bids for the project, which is financed by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), on March 15. Technical bids were opened on September 23 in which three bidders qualified for the next level.

The other two bidders were the consortium of Tata Projects Ltd. – J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd. – NCC Ltd. JV and Afcons Infrastructure Ltd. – Ircon International Ltd. – JMC Projects India Ltd. JV.

