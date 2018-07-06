LTT Kurla Madurai Express derails at Pune

There were no injuries or casualties in the incident. The damaged coach has now been detached and the train left for further journey at 8am

Image of the rear engine dashing the last coach and crushing it like a cardboard

Services on the Mumbai-Pune line were affected after the LTT Kurla Madurai Express was involved in an accident with its rear engine dashing the last coach that led to it being crushed like a cardboard and got derailed. There were no injuries or casualties in the incident. The damaged coach has now been detached and the train left for further journey at 8 am. Passengers were provided with tea/breakfast and additional coaches were attached at Pune.

The incident occurred at 2.44 am when seating-cum-luggage rake (SLR) of 11043 LTT-Madurai Express derailed while entering platform no. 1 of Khandala station. Since the train was moving at a very low speed, no passenger was injured," a senior official of the Central Railway (CR) said.

He further added, "Soon after the derailment, an accident relief train (ART) was pressed into service. The express train resumed its journey around 6 am,".

Sunil Udasi, chief spokesperson of CR said, "Owing to the derailment, four trains were cancelled today."

The cancelled trains are 51317/51318 Karjat-Pune-Karjat Passenger, 12127/12128 CSMT-Pune-CSMT Intercity Express, 11010/11009 Pune-CSMT-Pune Sinhagad Express, and 12126/12125 Pune-CSMT-Pune Pragati Express, while 11025 Bhusaval-Pune Express has been diverted via Manmad-Daund route, he said in a statement.

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates