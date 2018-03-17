Lucas Hedges to play young Shia LaBeouf in 'Honey Boy'

The story revolves around a child star attempting to mend his relationship with his law-breaking, alcohol-abusing father over the course of a decade



Shia LaBeouf

Actor Lucas Hedges has been roped in to play the younger version of Shia LaBeouf in "Honey Boy", with LaBeouf playing his own father. "Honey Boy" was LaBeouf's childhood nickname, reported Variety.

The story revolves around a child star attempting to mend his relationship with his law-breaking, alcohol-abusing father over the course of a decade, It is loosely based on LaBeouf's life. Alma Har'el is directing the project, which will be produced by Automatik's Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Daniela Taplin Lundberg of Stay Gold Features and Christopher Leggett of Delirio Films.

