Lucknow police arrests singer Varun Upadhyay and team

crime

The song went viral on social media in no time

Representational image

Singer Varun Upadhyay from Gonda was arrested on Friday from Gonda by the Hazratganj police. An FIR was registered against him for his controversial song 'Bhejo Kabristan'.

"The Cyber Cell of the Lucknow Police found that a hate song was uploaded on a YouTube channel. The channel was being managed by Rajesh Kumar Verma, who is a resident of Aliganj, Lucknow. A case under relevant sections of law was registered against and was interrogated," said Kalanidhi Naithani, SSP, while talking to ANI here.

The song went viral on social media as it alleged to incite violence against minorities.

According to Naithani, the police had succeeded in arresting four people who were involved in the making and the release of the song. They were also trying to find out how many songs they had to release and on what platforms.

"Upon interrogation, it was found that a person named Santosh was the lyricist. Mukesh Pandey was also a lyricist. Varun Upadhyay alias Bahar was the singer. The four people used to prepare such songs and release them on social media. They all have been picked up and are being questioned," said Naithani.

(With inputs from ANI)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies