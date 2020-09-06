Lucknow reports highest 1,006 COVID-19 cases in 1 day

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

Lucknow witnessed its highest one-day surge of Covid-19 cases with 1,006 cases reported from the Uttar Pradesh capital. Lucknow also saw 18 deaths on Saturday. Uttar Pradesh also recorded the highest single-day surge in the number of fresh cases with 6,692 people testing positive for Covid-19.

The previous single-day highest spike in Covid cases was registered on August 30 with 6,233 persons testing positive. Seven deaths were reported from Kanpur while Gorakhpur and Hardoi reported 5 deaths each. Varanasi reported 4 deaths and Ghaziabad three.

Deaths in single figures were reported from each of the 75 districts of the state, barring a few. Allahabad ranked second and reported 413 fresh Covid cases, followed by 362 from Kanpur.

Cases were also reported from Gautam Buddha Nagar (213), Gorakhpur (206), Saharanpur (198), Varanasi (190), Shahjahanpur (184), Ghaziabad (167), Meerut (156), Pratapgarh (148), Bareilly (133), Rampur (132), Moradabad (128), Ayodhya (124), Barabanki (120), Aligarh (116) and Jhansi (104).

According to the state medical health bulletin, so far, as many as 1,95,959 Covid patients have recovered from the viral disease.

The count of active Covid cases in the state stands at 59,963, the bulletin said, adding that the count of total Covid-19 cases in the state is 2,59,765.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed to step up testing and strictly enforce the curbs on Sunday. He has also urged people to take full safety precautions and not to venture out of their houses without a valid reason.

