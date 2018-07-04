Lucky catch saves 18-month-old in Surat hit-and-run

On Sunday night, a Pajero knocked down three bikes that were passing ahead of it on the bridge

The baby was caught in the nick of time by Lakshmi Patil, who was passing by the stretch when the accident occurred

While three people, including a child, lost their lives in a hit-and-run at an over bridge in Surat's Dindoli area on Sunday night, another baby had a miraculous escape.

On Sunday night, a Pajero knocked down three bikes that were passing ahead of it on the bridge. It was later revealed that the accident occurred after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Flew out of mother's arms

A couple and their child were on one of the bikes hit by the car. The child, who seemed to be around one and a half years old, was being held by his mother, who was riding pillion. As soon as the SUV hit them, the child's father lost his balance, which led to him and the mother falling off the bike, while the child flew out of the mother's arms.

Luckily, one Rohit Patil and his wife Lakshmi were passing by the stretch at the same time. Upon seeing the child in the air, Lakshmi ran towards him, and caught him just in time.

Without a scratch

Had Lakshmi not done so, the child would have fallen 30 feet below. He escaped without so much as a scratch, but his mother suffered minor injuries and his father has a fracture in his leg. Meanwhile, police have taken two people into custody for the accident.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever