Lucky escape for man crossing Delhi Metro tracks

The bizarre incident happened on Tuesday morning in Shastri Nagar station on the Red Line and was captured by a video camera. The tape went viral on Wednesday

Representational picture

New Delhi: A 21-year-old man who was travelling by Delhi Metro for the first time had a narrow escape when he crossed the tracks while the train began leaving the station. The bizarre incident happened on Tuesday morning in Shastri Nagar station on the Red Line and was captured by a video camera. The tape went viral on Wednesday.

The video showed the man crossing the track from one platform to another. Suddenly the train began pulling out of the station. But the train driver immediately applied the brakes, giving the startled man just enough time to get on to the platform.

The man, identified as Mayur Patel, was apparently travelling in Delhi Metro for the first time and was headed for Rohini. He told Metro officials that he did not know how to cross from one platform to another using the escalator or foot-over bridge.

He was fined for Rs 150 by Delhi Metro authorities.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever