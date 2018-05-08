Lucky fan Luca gets Arsene Wenger's red tie at boss' swansong

The final home game of Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger will always remain special for young fan, Luca Iacurti, seven, who returned home with the gaffer's tie after Arsenal's 5-0 thumping of Burnley on Sunday



Young fan Luca Iacurti receives Arsenal’s boss Arsene Wenger's tie after the EPLâÂÂtie against Burnley at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. Pic/AFP

Iacurti held up a sign board in the stands that read: "Arsene, can I please have your tie?" Wenger saw the message as he went around the Emirates Stadium for his lap of honour after his last match in-charge at London. He paused for a while and then walked up to the kid and handed over the red tie he was wearing even as the crowd roared.

