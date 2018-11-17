All you need to know about Aaradhya Bachchan's 'lucky number seven' themed party

bollywood

Grand bash with a special theme on the cards for Aaradhya Bachchan's birthday

Like every year, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are pulling out all stops for daughter Aaradhya's birthday. Since the tiny tot turned seven yesterday, we hear the couple is hosting a grand bash - with the theme of 'Lucky number seven' - at their Juhu bungalow this evening.

Says a guest invited for the do, "Aishwarya has been planning the party for days, looking into every detail, including the invites, the cake and decor. The theme of the bash is seven, so the decor is along the lines of the seven wonders of the world and the hues of the rainbow. The cake too is in the shape of the numeral."

View this post on Instagram HAPPY 7th my darling Aaradhya A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) onNov 16, 2018 at 10:26am PST

The do will serve as the perfect occasion for the star kids to catch up. On the guest list are Aamir Khan's son Azad, Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's daughter Nitara, Farah Khan's triplets - Czar, Anya and Diva - and Sanjay Dutt's twins Shahraan and Iqra, among others.

