Ludi Lin might star in Mortal Kombat

hollywood

The film is a live-action version of the popular video game of the same name.

Ludi Lin. Pic/ Instagram

Chinese-Canadian actor Ludi Lin is currently in negotiations to play Liu Kang in New Line Cinema's upcoming "Mortal Kombat" movie. The film is a live-action version of the popular video game of the same name. According to Variety, Liu Kang is one of the seven original characters introduced in the first "Mortal Kombat" game, which came out in 1992. Plot details of the upcoming reboot are still unknown, but the game focused on Liu Kang, a Shaolin monk with a resemblance to Bruce Lee known for his flying kicks, who tries to save the Earth by fighting for supremacy in a tournament.

Produced by James Wan and directed by Simon McQuoid, the live-action version is scheduled to be released in March, 2021.

New Line Cinema released the first "Mortal Kombat" movie in 1995. The film was panned by critics but minted USD 120 million globally. The sequel "Mortal Kombat: Annihilation" came out in 1997.

