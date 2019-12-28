Ludo: Anurag Basu finally finds a title for his upcoming film

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

After a great deal of deliberation, Anurag Basu has finally titled his upcoming film, Ludo. Ever since he began shooting last year, there had been buzz that it would be Life In A... Metro 2, the sequel to his 2007 film.

Turns out, it is a different tale with an ensemble cast, which includes Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pankaj Tripathi. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Anurag Basu, the film is slated to hit the silver screen on April 24, 2020.



Abhishek Bachchan and Anurag Basu

Basu loves to work at his own pace and took his own sweet time to find a suitable title. His last outing was the Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif-starrer Jagga Jasoos (2017).

