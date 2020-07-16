Ludo first look out: Aditya Roy Kapur, Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao drops major swag

Making headlines ever since it's announcement, Anurag Basu's dark comedy anthology Ludo is now gearing up for it's premiere on leading OTT platform Netflix. Produced by Basu and Bhushan Kumar, the film features Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pearle Maaney, Pankaj Tripathi and Rohit Saraf in interesting roles.

Ludo traces the journey of four different lives, who meet at crossroads and realise that their meeting was not a coincidence. Meanwhile, revealing his first official look from the film, Aditya Roy Kapur wrote on his Instagram handle, "Watch four players take fate into their own hands in a high stakes game where nothing is a coincidence and everything is planned #Ludo. Coming soon on Netflix"

Film's motion poster features Aditya in the classic boy next door look dropping major swag. Other than Aditya's, makers also revealed first looks of Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. Fans cannot stop gushing about these official looks and there's a lot of excitement amongst them for the project.

Exciting much!

For the unversed, Ludo initially had to hit the screens on April 24, 2020. However, following the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, makers of the film decided to have a digital release of the film. The comedy drama reunites the filmmaker with music composer Pritam. The two have earlier teamed up for albums like Life in a… Metro, Barfi! and Jagga Jasoos.

