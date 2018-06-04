Luis Figo urges Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at Real Madrid

Figo's comments comes after the Portuguese star striker recently cast doubt over his stay at Madrid by saying that he would be making a decision on his future in the coming days



Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Real Madrid midfielder Luis Figo has urged star striker Cristiano Ronaldo to resist offers from other clubs and continue to remain with the European Champions.

Figo's comments comes after the Portuguese star striker recently cast doubt over his stay at Madrid by saying that he would be making a decision on his future in the coming days. A few minutes after guiding Madrid to a third Champions League trophy in three years, Ronaldo had said, "In [the] coming days, there'll be an answer about my future. It has been very nice playing for Real Madrid."

Though Ronaldo later clarified his comments have been taken out of context, he has been linked with a move to former club Manchester United and French champions Paris Saint-Germain. When asked about the same, Figi insisted, "I hope that Cristiano stays like all Real Madrid fans." "One day he will stop playing and Real Madrid will continue to be one of the best clubs in the world," goal.com quoted Figo, as saying. Ronaldo is all set to feature for Portugal in this month's World Cup, beginning June 14. Portugal are grouped with Spain, Morocco and Iran.

Also Read: La Liga Set To Get Cristiano Ronaldo And Lionel Messi To India

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever