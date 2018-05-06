Luis Suarez drops hint Antoine Griezmann is Barcelona bound

FC Barcelona striker Luis Suarez dropped a big hint on Saturday about the prosepct of Atletico Madrid forwrd Antoine Griezmann becoming the Catalan football giants' big signing of the summer



Luis Suarez

FC Barcelona striker Luis Suarez dropped a big hint on Saturday about the prosepct of Atletico Madrid forwrd Antoine Griezmann becoming the Catalan football giants' big signing of the summer. Speaking on Uruguayan radio station, Radio Rincon, Suarez was asked about possible signings for this season's La Liga champions and responded as if a deal had already been agreed for the French international, reports Xinhua news agency.

"It makes the club proud to be able to bring in players of this quality such as Antoine, like (Ousmane) Dembele and (Phillipe) Coutinuho," said Suarez when asked about the Frenchman. Griezmann has a buyout clause of 100 million euros, which these days is accessible for a club such as Barcelona, who have already paid more for Coutinho and Dembele.

"He is a player who brings a lot to a club. He has spent years playing at the top level and he always fights in every game," continued the Barcelona striker, who added that Griezmann is "vital in attack for Atletico". "He is not coming here to take anyone's place, but with the ambition to win important titles and he will be very welcome," concluded Suarez.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever