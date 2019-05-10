Luis Suarez ruled out for 4-6 weeks due to knee injury

football

Barcelona also stated that the Uruguayan striker had undergone injury and this marks his end to the domestic season.

Luis Suarez

Barcelona's striker Luis Suarez will be out of action for at least 4 to 6 weeks after going through an arthroscopic knee surgery on a medial meniscus, FC Barcelona revealed on Thursday.

Barcelona also stated that the Uruguayan striker had undergone injury and this marks his end to the domestic season.

The striker will now miss the three remaining fixtures this season, the league games against Getafe and Eibar and the Copa del Rey final against Valencia on 25 May in Seville.

This injury has also put him in doubt for the upcoming Copa America.

"Luis Suarez has a medial meniscus injury in his right knee and has been operated on by Dr.Cugat, undergoing arthroscopic surgery under the supervision of the Club's medical staff. The Uruguayan will be out for around four to six weeks," FC Barcelona said in an official statement.

Suarez did not represent his country in the last edition of Copa America, in which the team was eliminated by Venezuela in the group stages.

The 32-year-old striker has shown great form for Barcelona this season as he has scored 25 goals (21 in the league, 3 in the Copa del Rey and 1 in the Champions League).

Suarez also scored a hat-trick in the El Clasico clash against Real Madrid earlier this season.

FC Barcelona was knocked out of the Champions League in the semi-finals stage as they were stunned by Liverpool FC 4-0 in the second leg semi-final.

Barca had won the first leg semi-final 3-0 against Liverpool but after suffering loss in the second leg, Barca lost the semi-final bout on 4-3 aggregate.

Copa America starts on June 15 and Uruguay will take on Ecuador in their first match of the tournament on June 17.

Liverpool staged a remarkable comeback to beat Barcelona 4-0 at Anfield here to reach the final of the UEFA Champions League. Trailing 3-0 from the first leg, Liverpool bounced back in their semi-final clash to win 4-3 in terms of aggregate to storm into their second consecutive final of Champions League.

Liverpool started playing with an aggressive mindset right from the beginning of the game. Their efforts paid rich dividends as Divock Origi netted the first goal for the Reds in the seventh minute.

Liverpool is the first English side to reach back-to-back finals in the Champions League since Manchester United in 2008 and 2009.

Catch up on all the latest IPL News and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates