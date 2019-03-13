See photos: Kriti Sanon mobbed by fans at the success bash of Luka Chuppi

bollywood

Marking her first release of the year with Luka Chuppi, Kriti will be next seen in Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4, and Panipat

Kriti Sanon surrounded by her fans

To celebrate the success of the highest opener of her career as a solo female lead, Kriti Sanon Was seen letting her hair down at a famous suburban restaurant. As the actress headed towards her lucky restaurant, she was mobbed by her fans last night.

Kriti Sanon's character from the film is garnering immense love among the masses and testimony of the same was the actress getting mobbed by her fans before entering the party. Calling out the actress by her character's name 'Rashmi' in Luka Chuppi, the fans insisted for pictures with her. Kriti Sanon was overwhelmed by such a great response.

The actress who plays the role of Rashmi is a combination of a small-town girl with a modern perspective, and Kriti Sanon has been raking in a lot of appreciation for pulling off the role with ease. Marking her first release of the year with Luka Chuppi, alongside Kartik Aarya, Kriti will be next seen in Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4, and Panipat.

