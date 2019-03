bollywood

Box Office battle between Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon's Luka Chuppi continues with Sushant Singh Rajput-Bhumi Pednekar's Sonchiriya

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's Luka Chuppi hit the screens on Friday, March 1, along with Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar's Sonchiriya. While there were two films released on the same day, the Box-office battle is bound to happen. While Luka Chuppi is a family entertainer and a slice-of-life film, Sonchiriya has a niche audience with the plot of dacoit drama.

Kartik and Kriti's romcom collected Rs.10.08 crore on day two at the box office. While Sonchiriya, which also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana and Ranvir Shorey in pivotal roles earned Rs. 1 crore, reports Box Office India.

Kartik Aaryan's film Luka Chuppi has proved to be a complete entertainer. Critics have given it a thumbs-up and viewers are rushing to watch this unique take on live-in relationships. On day 1, Luka Chuppi opened to great numbers and raked in 8.01 crore on day one. Strong word of mouth led to an increase in footfalls for this film and thus the two-day total collection for this satire sums up to Rs. 18.09 crore.

In fact, Kriti took to her Instagram account to express her gratitude for the film receiving such positive reviews. This is what she wrote: "This is a feeling i cannot explain in words! Overwhelmed.. Been taking baby steps but always gone with my gut. Bareilly ki Barfi was definitely a milestone for me. And this one seems to be as Meetha or maybe more! Cannot thank you guys enough for the love and appreciation for Luka Chuppi! Makes me wanna work harder! I promise i will give it all and never let you guys down! Rashmi is always gonna be special! [sic]"

Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan have been making a mark on the audience with their impeccable choices of characters. Meanwhile, Sushant's film set in the 1970s is a dacoit drama, directed by Abhishek Chaubey. After Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Kartik delivers yet another hit with Luka Chuppi.

The star cast of these two films are yet promoting the film extensively on social media and reality shows.

