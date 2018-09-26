Luka Modric bags 'FIFA Best Player Of The Year' award, ends Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi's reign

football

After winning FIFA best player award, Luka Modric says season is memorable not just for individual achievements but also for Real Madrid and Croatia's collective effort

Luka Modric with the best player and FIFA FIFPro World XI awards on Monday. Pics/Getty Images

Luka Modric ended Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's decade-long domination of football's individual awards by being crowned FIFA's best player of the year on Monday night. The Real Madrid and Croatia midfielder starred for both club and country as Madrid won a third straight Champions League, and he inspired Croatia to reach the World Cup final for the first time.

"The emotion is huge because it is thanks to the work of everyone. So many people have come together and so many have supported me," Modric said. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah and Ronaldo, who along with Messi did not attend the glitzy awards ceremony in London. Both are in action for Juventus and Barcelona on Wednesday, but their no-show attracted criticism after so many years on top.



The Best FIFA Men's Coach, Didier Deschamps and Best FIFA Women's Player Marta with their trophies

At 33, Croatia's run to the final was the culmination of a brilliant career for Modric that had often been overshadowed by Ronaldo's goalscoring in their time together in the Spanish capital, before the Portuguese left for Juventus in July. Modric scored twice and also netted in penalty shootout wins over Denmark and Russia, but it was his playmaking ability that caught the eye in winning the Golden Ball for the best player at the World Cup.

"It was an unbelievable season, the best season of my life," said Modric. "I'm still not realising how good a year I had collectively, individually, and I'm very proud for everything I achieved this year and it will be remembered forever."

Meanwhile, France's World Cup-winning coach Didier Deschamps won the best coach of the year prize in recognition for his work in leading Les Bleus to success in Russia. Belgium's Thibaut Courtois won the best goalkeeper award. Brazil's Marta was crowned best women's player for a record sixth time.

