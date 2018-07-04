Luke Evans to star in naval action movie Midway

Mandy Moore and Woody Harrelson are already on board the cast. The film is in the pre-production stage and principal photography is expected to start in August

Luke Evans

Luke Evans is all set to star in World War II drama Midway. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 39-year-old actor will play Commander Wade McClusky, who would go on to win a Naval Cross for his role in the Battle of Midway, which is considered a turning point for the US against Japan.

The film, to be directed by Roland Emmerich, is about the Battle of Midway and follows the soldiers and aviators who helped turn the tide of the war in June 1942. Mandy Moore and Woody Harrelson are already on board the cast. The director has co-written the screenplay with Wes Tooke.

Emmerich is also producing the project along with Harald Kloser and Mark Gordon. The film is in the pre-production stage and principal photography is expected to start in August.

