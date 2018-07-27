Lunar Eclipse 2018: When, where and how to watch the 'Blood Moon' eclipse in the night sky

The total lunar eclipse will be visible all across the globe, except for North America. Make sure you do not miss the Chandra Grahan's celestial beauty

The Lunar Eclipse as seen in April 2014

27th July 2018! Today will be a day to remember, as the world will witness the longest lunar eclipse to date, which will last for an hour and forty-five minutes. On this day the moon will be in perfect alignment with the sun and the Earth, with the moon in the middle of the Earth and the sun. And this will be the first time that mars will be making its closest approach to earth in 15 years.

The two planets: Mars and Earth will be just about 57.6 million kilometres apart and by Friday Mars will be in the opposite direction. This means that Mars and the Sun will be exactly on opposite sides of the Earth. Which means the world can now witness a total lunar eclipse. So, let’s make the ‘Blood Moon’ viewing experience a family event and observe this beautiful celestial phenomenon with your friends, children and loved ones.

According to a study published in the journal Astrobiology, there may have been two early windows of habitability for the Moon. The total lunar eclipse will be visible all across the globe, except for North America. So, whether you are in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Africa or Asia. Make sure to witness the phenomena called the ‘Bloody Red Moon’!

The lunar eclipse 2018 is also called as the Blood Moon because the moon will turn reddish hue.

How to watch:

Wondering how and where you can catch a glimpse of the total lunar eclipse? Still doubtful whether it is safe to watch or no? Well, first things first! The Blood Moon eclipse is totally safe to watch and you can even stare and at the eclipsed moon for as long as you want. Be it children, senior citizens or pregnant women - everyone can cherish the beauty and majesty of the celestial event.

Instruments to use:

The total lunar eclipse is a sight to behold. This is how you can enjoy watching the Lunar Eclipse in 2018 to the fullest: Naked eye, Binoculars, Telescope and Any camera or better a Smartphone camera would also work.

Mind mapping:

Watching the lunar eclipse is a very painful and slow process, so make sure that you check the progress of the eclipse once in every 10 minutes to notice visible differences. You can visit the NASA website to find the circumstances using a map released by NASA which will help you to plan your lunar eclipse observation near perfectly. The map is really simple to understand. If the area appears black it means that you won’t get to see the eclipse at all and if the area tends to appear white then, well, you're one of the luckiest - as you can witness the entire eclipse. So what’s so complex you say? Well, if the map shows a merger of the black and white area then you will get to see the eclipse at either moonrise or moonset.

Selfie please!

Whether you love clicking candid pictures on the go or are the millennial who is always in 'Let me take a selfie' mode then this is the golden opportunity for you. Be it your high-end smartphones or DSLR cameras just make sure that you up the ante when witnessing and capturing the lunar eclipse in its sheer 'bleed me red' glory. But here is a simple tip: Make sure that your camera’s flash is turned off or it may go awry.

Astronomers and scientists have appealed to Indians to upload selfies with the hashtag #EclipseEating urging them to enjoy food while watching the eclipse in a bid to dispel the myths and superstitions that surround the celestial event. The hashtag #EclipseEating was trending on Twitter the last time the total lunar eclipse occurred on January 31 this, year.

Timings for the lunar eclipse:

Here are the timings when you can observe the lunar eclipse. Don't miss it!

Moonrise 06:59 PM

Penumbral Eclipse Begins 10:44 PM

Partial Eclipse Begins 11:54 PM

Totality Starts 01:00 AM

Maximum Eclipse 01:51 AM

Totality ends 02:43 AM

Partial Eclipse Ends 03:49 AM

Penumbral Eclipse Ends 04:58 AM

With inputs from agencies

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates