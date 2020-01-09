Lunar eclipse on January 10: Timing, where and how to watch

Lunar eclipse takes place when the earth blocks the light of sun and does not let it reach the moon. The lunar eclipse which is the first one of the year 2020, will take place on January 10 at 10:40 pm.

There are three kinds of lunar eclipse: total, partial and penumbral. The one on January 10th is a penumbral one. It means that the Earth will block some of the sunlight from reaching the moon and only the outer shadow (the penumbra) will fall on the moon.

The lunar eclipse will be visible in Asia, Africa, Australia, Europe, Some north-eastern parts of North America, Some eastern parts of, South America, Indian Ocean, Atlantic Ocean. The Director of M P

Birla Planetarium, Debiprosad Duari, said in a statement on Wednesday, "The eclipse will begin at 10.37 pm on January 10 and will end around 2.42 am on January 11."

"To a naked eye it is sometimes a little difficult to recognise a penumbral lunar eclipse, though it is interesting to see the larger than usual appearance of the moon, and the shifts in shadow during the 4-hour period," the renowned astrophysicist said.

Asked if the event would be clearly visible from Kolkata, Duari said, Skygazers across the state, including Kolkata, will be able to witness the celestial event only if the weather does not play a spoilsport.

(with PTI inputs)

