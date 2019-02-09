Lunar New Year knife rampage, arson kill 15

international

As people welcomed the Year of the Pig Monday night, a man surnamed Lu set fire to the home of his brother in the northern province of Shaanxi, killing seven, according to police in the town of Baoji

China welcomed the Year of the Pig on Monday night. when the incidents occured. Pic/AFP

Fifteen people were killed in China on the night of the Lunar New Year in two family tragedies, after one man started a fire and another went on a knife rampage. As people welcomed the Year of the Pig Monday night, a man surnamed Lu set fire to the home of his brother in the northern province of Shaanxi, killing seven, according to police in the town of Baoji.

A few hours after the incident, police arrested the suspect, who had just tried to kill himself. During the same night, a man surnamed Guo, who suspected his wife of adultery, stabbed eight people to death and injured seven in a village in the northwest province of Gansu, according to police in the commune of Baiyin. The man, aged 49, has been arrested.

