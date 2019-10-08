Lunar tunes

While the full moon night of Sharad Poornima is still five days away, the sky will soon be full of milky luminosity of the moon. Celebrate the natural phenomenon with classical tunes at Dhaval Nisha, a concert organised by Pancham Nishad. The line-up features well-known flautist Praveen Godkhindi, Jayateerth Mevundi, who is known for his mellifluous voice, and noted sitar player Niladri Kumar. The annual concert, which was started in 2005, has seen performances by maestros including Kishori Amonkar, Hariprasad Chaurasia and Vishwamohan Bhatt.

On October 11, 8 pm

At Mahakavi Kalidas Natyamandir, Mulund West.

Call 24124750

