Lungi Ngidi's hilarious reply to Netflix's 'Lungi Dance' question leaves Twitter ROFL!

Popular streaming service Netflix recently took to social media site Twitter to post a query regarding a certain Bollywood song. Netflix India posted on Twitter, asking on behalf of a friend, as to how many times does the word 'Lungi Dance' appear in the same-titled song of the Bollywood movie Chennai Express.

How many times do you hear "Lungi Dance" in the chorus of Lungi Dance? Asking for a friend.#ChennaiExpress — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) September 15, 2019

What followed is something hilarious! South African pacer Lungi Ngidi went on to reply to Netflix India's question with the answer '14'. Netflix India also appreciated the sporting reply from the Proteas cricketer.

14! — Lungi Ngidi (@NgidiLungi) September 16, 2019

Netflix went on to post calling Ngidi a super King. Lungi Ngidi plays for the Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings as well.

A super answer from a super king ð — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) September 17, 2019

Lungi Ngidi's witty response garnered alot of attention and Twitterati could not help but praise the South African cricketer for being so sporting. Here's a look at some of the fun comments posted by Twitter users.

Thalaivaaa ðð — Hariharan Durairaj (@hari_durairaj) September 16, 2019

ð¤£ð¤£ð¤£ the expert answered! Can't contest that!!!!!! — Om Lal Mehta (@omlalmehta) September 16, 2019

Other comments from users included, 'Legend spotted', 'This man knows his songs'. However, one user went on to correct Lungi Ngidi, 'Also very sorry to say but it's 16'.

Lungi Dance is a song from the 2013 Bollywood movie Chennai Express which starred Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The song went on to become a chartbuster.

Meanwhile, Lungi Ngidi is currently part of South Africa 'A' squad and is also part of the T20 squad. Lungi Ngidi made his T20I debut in January 2017 and since has played 7 international matches.

India currently lead the three-match T20I series against the Proteas after Kohli's men beat de Kock and Co in the second T20I. The third and final T20I will be played on September 22, 2019.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates