Lupita Nyong'o to play assassin in The Killer remake

John Woo will direct the remake and will also produce it along with Mark Gordon and Matt Jackson



Lupita Nyong'o

"Black Panther" actor Lupita Nyong'o will star in the Hollywood remake of John Woo's 1989 crime classic The Killer. Woo will direct the remake and will also produce it along with Mark Gordon and Matt Jackson, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The original film, starrng Chow Yun-fat, Danny Lee and Sally Yeh, followed assassin Ah Jong, who accidentally damages the eyes of the singer Jennie during a shootout. He later discovers that if Jennie does not undergo an expensive operation she will go blind. To get the money for Jennie, Ah Jong decides to perform one last hit.

Nyong'o, 35, will be portraying the role of the assassin in the remake. The script has been penned by Eran Creevy from a draft by Josh Campbell and Matt Stuecken.

