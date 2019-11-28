Lupt director Prabhuraj celebrates his birthday with the crew of his next film

Prabhuraj, who made his directorial debut with the critically acclaimed Lupt, is delighted to celebrate his birthday with his crew members in Bhopal and is kick-starting his second feature film.

After successfully delivering the chills with his last project, he had been developing several scripts throughout the year. In the process, he happened to meet writer Manuraj Dubey who narrated his story. Prabhuraj was intrigued by the subject and decided to direct the film.

The film delves into the genre of Romantic Drama. The filmmaker is ecstatic to be venturing into a different zone after the genre of Horror. The entire film is to be shot in Bhopal. The Mumbai based crew too is busy with the pre-production in Bhopal. Prabhuraj is collaborating creatively with his team to raise the bar higher.

As Manuraj says, "The characters written and very challenging and the director is not leaving any stone unturned to find the right talent."

The casting and auditions are in progress and the actors will be finalized soon. The Untitled Hindi feature film is being produced under the banner of Shake Chilli Films and the shooting will commence soon.

With the director leading the feature film with such artistic swing, one can expect a thought-provoking and heartfelt drama lighting up the theatres.

