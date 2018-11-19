Lux Golden Rose Awards 2018: Kareena, Janhvi, Alia, Adah keep it classy

bollywood-fashion

Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Adah Sharma and Jacqueline Fernandez stole the show at the Lux Golden Rose Awards 2018

Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Adah Sharma. All Pictures: Yogen Shah.

The Lux Golden Rose Awards saw a trail of stars gliding on the red carpet of this phenomenal event, which feliciates the hardship and dedication given by the beautiful and talented actresses of Bollywood. The event, which was held on Sunday night saw Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Karisma Kapoor, Kajol, Adah Khan, Nora Fatehi, Madhuri Dixit, Swara Bhasker, Warina Hussain, Nushrat Bharucha, Isabelle Kaif, Chitrangda Singh, and Taapsee Pannu in attendance. Apart from these stars, there were timeless divas, Rekha and Zeenat Aman, who changed the atmosphere of the event with their warm presence. The veterans hugged each other and were all smiles to attend the award show.

While these beauties walked the red carpet, there were a few who stole the limelight with their perfect look:

Kareena Kapoor Khan:

The actress looked fresh in a Prabal Gurung outfit. The pink and ruby red chiffon gown was in tandem with the backdrop florals of the event. The asymmetrical neckline and accentuating her toned waistline, the chiffon dress stood out. The light make-up and a not-so-messy bun made Kareena look refreshing.

Janhvi Kapoor:

Another in line is this one-film-old actress, Janhvi Kapoor. The young actor has never let the fashion police disappointed! Her choices of outfits and red carpet appearances have always been on-point. Dressed in a white lace and sheer gown, Janhvi exuded radiance with minimal make-up and jewellery.

Alia Bhatt:

The Raazi actress was spotted in an off-shoulder mermaid sequined dress. With her curls falling on one side, and her smile being the only jewellery, Alia looked breathtakingly beautiful in this off-white attire with the long trail.

Adah Sharma:



This south sensation skipped a beat with her silver and gold metallic mini dress with a plunging neckline and long drapes. Her messy braid was the highlight of her look.

Jacqueline Fernandez: The actress looked lovely in this ice-blue balloon dress. A top hair-knot, transparent sandals and a sparkling neckpiece made Jacqueline Fernandez look gorgeous.

