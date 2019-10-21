Mumbai-Pune Expressway accident: Luxury bus rams into a truck; three dead

During the wee hours of Monday morning, a major bus accident took place on the Mumbai Pune Expressway (E-Way). As many as three people were killed. The passengers in the bus were heading to Satara to cast their votes in the ongoing Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019. According to initial reports, six persons are critical and seven suffered minor injuries in the accident on the E-Way.



The police have identified the deceased as Sayaji Pandurang Patil (65), Sambhaji Shivaji Patil (45) and bus driver Mohan Ananda Nalawade (35). An accidental report is in the process of getting filed at the Kamshet police station. The bus was owned by Bhigarrine Tukaram Sawale (44).



The accident took place around 4 am on Mumbai Pune Expressway. According to Expressway control, "The private luxury bus in the name of Bhawani travels was heading from Mumbai to Satara bearing number MH-09-BA-3006. There were around 35 passengers on the bus. The mishap took place after the bus passed the Kamshet tunnel. The luxury bus dashed against a truck which had halted to get some repair work done on a punctured tyre.

The Expressway control added, "The highway police and rescue team rushed to the spot and rescued them."

