M J Akbar records statement, says allegations are 'scurrilous'

national

The court has fixed November 12 for further hearing of the case when the statements of witnesses named by Akbar will be recorded

M J Akbar. Pic/PTI

Former Union Minister M J Akbar, who has filed a criminal defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani, told a Delhi court on Wednesday that an "immediate damage" has been caused to him due to the "scurrilous", concocted and false allegations of sexual misconduct levelled against him.

Akbar appeared before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal and recorded his statement to support the defamation complaint filed by him against Ramani on October 15. Ramani has accused Akbar of sexual misconduct around 20 years ago. "Indeed there was an immediate damage because of the scurrilous nature of these concocted and false allegations. I was attacked in my personal capacity about alleged and fabricated non-events allegedly done two decades ago," he said in his statement.

"I chose in that environment to seek justice in my personal capacity without the Appurtenance of Office. This is why I offered my resignation as Minister of State, Govt of India. My reputation has been tarnished in the eyes of general public and those who are near and dear and known to me," he said. Akbar, who had resigned from the Union Council of Ministers on October 17, has concluded the recording of his statement. The court has fixed November 12 for further hearing of the case when the statements of witnesses named by Akbar will be recorded.

Oct 17

Day Akbar resigned from Union Council of Ministers

Nov 12

Day statements of witnesses named by Akbar will be recorded

HC junks PIL seeking inquiry in #MeToo cases

The Delhi high court on Wednesday declined to entertain a PIL seeking that the Centre and the NCW should on their own inquire about the instances of sexual harassment and assault highlighted under the #MeToo movement on social media. A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao said, "We are not inclined to entertain it. Please don't waste our time. Let the affected individual come. Dismissed."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever