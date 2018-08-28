M K Alagiri: DMK will face consequences if I am not readmitted

national

The expelled leader says he will continue with the proposed Sept 5 march and warned the party of consequences if he was not readmitted

Kanimozhi greets her brother M K Stalin after he was chosen as DMK president at Anna Arivalayam, Chennai, on Sunday. Pic/PTI

A day ahead of his brother M K Stalin's elevation as the DMK president, expelled leader M K Alagiri on Monday hardened his stance saying he will continue with the September 5 march and warned the party of consequences if he was not readmitted.

The former Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam strongman in southern Tamil Nadu, who has been flexing muscles since the death of his father M Karunanidhi on August 7, said the rally in Chennai was being organised as per the wishes of the cadres.



M K Alagiri

"They (cadres) only wanted me to take the lead in organising the march to pay homage (to Karunanidhi)," he told the media. He said he was doing all this to "save" the DMK following the demise of Karunanidhi. "Kalaingar (Karunanidhi) is not there now. The party has to be saved and protected," Alagiri said. "If they don't readmit me, they will have to face consequences," he added. Alagiri has been in political hibernation since his expulsion from the party in 2014 by Karunanidhi.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever