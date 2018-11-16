M K Stalin appreciates Tamil Nadu Disaster Management Authority

national

In a statement issued, Stalin, the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, said that soon after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a cyclone warning, the way the TNDMA took action to tackle the cyclone is appreciable

M.K. Stalin

DMK leader M.K. Stalin appreciated the Tamil Nadu Disaster Management Authority (TNDMA) for its actions to tackle cyclone Gaja that battered several coastal districts on Friday morning.

In a statement issued, Stalin, the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, said that soon after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a cyclone warning, the way the TNDMA took action to tackle the cyclone is appreciable.

The rulers should extend cooperation for the related actions of the Authority, Stalin added.

He said as per reports, districts including Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram and Tuticorin have been severely affected due to the cyclone.

Stalin said it is painful to see the cyclone felling trees, power poles and roofsheets and urged the state government to act on a war footing and help the people affected by Gaja get back to normal life.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates