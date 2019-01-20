M.K. Stalin: Opposition leaders didn't question me on Rahul Gandhi

national

Speaking at a wedding he attended here, Stalin said the political situation in different states varied

DMK President M.K. Stalin

Chennai: DMK President M.K. Stalin on Sunday said opposition leaders who participated in the anti-BJP meet in Kolkata on Saturday did not question him for announcing Congress President Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Ministerial candidate.

Speaking at a wedding he attended here, Stalin said the political situation in different states varied.

He said the party leaders in Kolkata were of the view that they would voice their view on the Prime Ministerial candidate post the Lok Sabha elections.

According to Stalin, none of the party leaders said he was wrong in announcing Gandhi's name as the Prime Ministerial candidate.

"I had announced Gandhi's name at a function organised by DMK. It was our function. I voiced the feelings of the Tamil Nadu people," Stalin said, in response to media reports as to why he didn't reiterate the wish at the Kolkata meeting.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability, and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.