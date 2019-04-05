M.K. Stalin promises justice to Pollachi sex case victims

national

Stalin said that DMK would ensure justice to about 200 women who were sexually assaulted, blackmailed for money or physical submission for over seven years in Pollachi.

DMK President M.K. Stalin said on Thursday if his party came to power, justice would be delivered to victims of Pollachi sexual abuse-cum-blackmail case. The DMK would not politicise the matter, he added.

Addressing an election rally at Pollachi in the Coimbatore district, Stalin said he was the first to issue a statement after knowing that attempts were being made to free accused in the sordid episode.

He said the statement was issued not only as the DMK President but also as the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly.

"After that the AIADMK removed 'Bar' Nagaraj from the party. However, his influence in the party has not diminished. He had met the District Collector, other officials and the media the next day," Stalin said.

The DMK leader alleged that the police had tried to coverup the issue and let go those involved in the crime.

He asked the state government if the police had not done anything wrong then why were some officials transferred from Coimbatore and Pollachi.

