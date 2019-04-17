M K Stalin terms BJP-AIADMK an inefficient alliance

national

Targeting the Modi government for harming the interests of the business community, Stalin said, "Traders lost their trade due to the GST implemented by this government. Shall we vote for such an inefficient alliance?"

Tiruvarur (Tamil Nadu): Terming the BJP-AIADMK alliance an inefficient alliance, DMK chief M K Stalin hit out at the BJP government for sky-rocketing price rise and burdening the traders-community with GST, in a public rally in Tiruvarur on Tuesday.

"Modi- Edappadi alliance is an inefficient alliance. The same Modi brought GST promising that the rates of the essential commodities will be brought down. All of you know the rate of petrol, diesel, LPG, and vegetables which have escalated under this government's watch," said Stalin.

Asking people to give Congress party a chance at the centre, Stalin said, "We support Rahul Gandhi for the post of Prime Minister. I seek your mandate for the same."

Attacking the BJP-AIADMK alliance for disrespecting late DMK president M Karunanidhi, Stalin said, "These are the same people who refused to give mere 6 feet of land to Kalaignar Karunanidhi when he passed away. I seek your support to defeat them in the elections."

The DMK, in alliance with the Congress party, is taking on BJP-AIADMK alliance in the state. All 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu are going to polls in the second phase of the elections on April 18.

