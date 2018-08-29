national

M K Stalin's mother Dayalu Ammal hospitalised

Chennai: Late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi's wife Dayalu Ammal was admitted to the Apollo Hospitals in Chennai. According to sources, she was hospitalised on late Tuesday night. A statement on her health condition is likely to be issued later in the day.

Dayalu Ammal is the mother of DMK chief M K Stalin. Dayalu Ammal got married to Karunanidhi in 1946 when she was just 12-years-old.

In 2014, Dayalu Ammal along with A. Raja, Kanimozhi, Swan telecom promoters Shahid Usman Balwa and Vinod Goenka, Kusegaon Fruits and Vegetables Pvt. Ltd. (KFVPL) directors Asif Balwa and Rajiv Agarwal, Bollywood producer Karim Morani, Kalaignar TV director Sharad Kumar and P. Amirthan were charge-sheeted by the ED in the money laundering case relating to the allocation of 2G spectrum.

