M Karunanidhi donated Gopalapuram house in 2010 for hospital

On the eve of his 86th birthday, he had signed the gift deed donating the house to Annai Anjugam Trust, (named after his mother) to run the hospital after his and his wife's lifetime

The hospital to come up at the place would be named Kalaignar Karunanidhi Hospital, it was announced. In 1968, he had registered the house in the name of his sons Alagiri, Stalin and Tamilarasu. After getting their consent in 2009, the DMK veteran had gifted it to the trust. Former union minister A Raja and noted Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu are among members of the Trust.

Karunanidhi, who died yesterday at the age of 94, had expressed his desire to gift the house, where he had lived for over five decades since 1955, at a launch function.

