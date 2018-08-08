M Karunanidhi's death: DMK moves High Court for space on Marina Beach for memorial

national

DMK moves HC after TN government rejects their demand for allotting space on Marina beach for the burial

M Karunanidhi

A controversy erupted after the Tamil Nadu government rejected DMK's demand for allotting space on the Marina beach for the burial of M Karunanidhi and offered space near the memorials of former chief ministers C Rajagopalachari and K Kamaraj.

Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Sitaram Yechury and D Raja, besides actor Rajinikanth backed the DMK's demand. The development came on a day when a PIL filed in the Madras HC seeking to restrain the Corporation of Greater Chennai from permitting any burial of bodies on the Marina Beach was dismissed as withdrawn on Tuesday.



Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam supporters vandalise barricades as they react to the news of party president M Karunanidhi's death, in Chennai on Tuesday. Pics/PTI/AFP

DMK moves court

Hours after the government's announcement, the party moved the Madras HC challenging its decision. Senior counsel for DMK P Wilson and Saravanan went to acting Chief Justice of the Madras HC Huluvadi G Ramesh's residence and sought permission to move an urgent motion. The acting chief justice directed them to serve notice on the advocate general, saying he would hear the case at his residence. The hearing was on at the time of going to press.

An era comes to an end

* Hugely influenced by the rationalist and egalitarian ideology of E V Ramasamy 'Periyar' and the state's first chief minister C N Annadurai, Karunanidhi becomes one of the most enduring mascots of the Dravidian Movement.

* Elected to the Legislative Assembly 13 times, Karunanidhi outmanoeuvres V R Nedunchezhian to become the chief minister for the first time in February 1969.

* M G Ramachandran, his junior, supports him in his endeavour to edge past Nedunchezhian.

* Years later, the two parts ways, with MGR, as Ramachandran was popularly called, forming the AIADMK.

* Karunanidhi becomes the DMK chief in July 1969. He again becomes the chief minister in 1971, 1989, 1996 and 2006. He again loses power to MGR's protegee Jayalalithaa in 2011.

* Alongside Annadurai, who also had a film and theatre background, Karunanidhi uses the medium for furthering his political ideology.

* A big political jolt for Karunanidhi comes when MGR rebels against him in 1972, accusing him of

corruption and demands

details of the party's finances.

* MGR leads AIADMK to victory in the party's debut assembly polls in 1977, and in 1980 and 1985. He was the chief minister till his death in 1987, forcing Karunanidhi to cool his heels in the Opposition.Karunanidhi comes back to power in 1989, only to lose to J Jayalalithaa, MGR's protegee, in 1991. He leads DMK to victory in 1996, but AIADMK under Jayalalithaa trumps his party once again in 2001.

* The Thalaivar strikes back, wresting power from her in 2006, but the DMK loses successive assembly polls in 2011 and 2015 to the AIADMK.

Stay calm: Stalin

DMK working president M K Stalin urged all his party cadres to maintain discipline, following the death of his father M Karunanidhi."Do not give room for untoward incidents, maintain peace," he said.

