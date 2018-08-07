M. Karunanidhi's health deteriorates, crowds swell outside hospital

national

DMK President M. Karunanidhi. Pic/PTI

Chennai: DMK President M. Karunanidhi was on Monday fighting a grim battle for life as his health deteriorated, sparking concerns among DMK workers and well-wishers who started thronging the hospital where he has been warded for the last 10 days.

Doctors said the 94-year-old former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's response to medical intervention over the next 24 hours would determine the prognosis.

"There has been a decline in the medical condition of Karunanidhi. Maintaining his vital organ functions continues to remain a challenge considering his age-related ailments," said a statement from Kauvery Hospital.

"He is on continuous monitoring and being treated with active medical support. His response to medical interventions over the next 24 hours will determine the prognosis," it said.

Hundreds of DMK workers started marching towards the Kauvery hospital in Alwarpet in the heart of the city as news of deterioration of Karunanidhi's health broke out in the evening. Traffic in various parts of the city was paralysed.

Outside the hospital, the DMK cadres kept shouting: "Get up and Come."

DMK General Secretary K. Anbalagan, Karunanidhi's family members, and other leaders rushed to the hospital and had to wade through crowds who were still confident that the leader would fight the odds and come out victorious.

Police deployment was also stepped up to keep the situation under control.

The five-time Chief Minister was admitted to Kauvery Hospital on July 28 after a dip in blood pressure.

On July 31 the Kauvery Hospital said: "Although there has been a resolution of the condition which led to his hospital admission, an extended period of hospitalisation will be necessary due to age-related overall decline in his general health, altered liver function, and haematological parameters."

Late on Monday, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari visited the hospital and enquired about Karunanidhi's health.

In the last 10 days, a virtual Who's Who of Indian politics - right from President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and leaders from various parties including the BJP, Left and others - visited the hospital to express their wishes for Karunanidhi's speedy recovery.

