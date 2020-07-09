M Rashid Choudhury with his vision to work for the people of Assam

M Rashid Choudhury, a 30-year-old, Engineer by education and a former student leader, has become one of the most trusted and powerful political strategists in Indian election within a very short span of time.

M Rashid Choudhury works mainly on team building, door to door management, campaign design and execution, exit poll, voters survey, strategy design, fundraising and campaign for causes that supports a particular candidates political position, effectively campaign for them.

In 2018, M Rashid Choudhury was hired by the Telangana Rastra Samiti (TRS) for Telangana Assembly Elections to help KCR's campaign team in Telangana.

In 2019, Mr. Choudhury has worked in YSRCP Chief Jogan Mohan Reddy's team for Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections. Now M Rashid Choudhury is campaigning in BTC Election for Bodoland People's Front (BPF).

Also, M Rashid Choudhury will start working with Assam Congress from July 1 for 2021 Assam Assembly Election. For this, he is creating an invisible team that will monitor developments closely in all 126 Constituency and work out the strategy.

While speaking about Assam Political Position Mr. Choudhury said, Assam voters are emotional and sentimental still so need reformation.

