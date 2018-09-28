M. Venkaiah Naidu: Idli, dosa will outlast pizza, burgers

national

Venkaiah Naidu said, "Your idli, your sambar, your dosa are becoming international. Pizzas and burgers will not be able to stand before them in the long run."

M. Venkaiah Naidu

Panaji: Indian food is time-tested and in the long run idli, sambar and dosa will phase out pizzas and burgers globally, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu said on Friday. "...the food of India is time-tested. It is attracting international attention... Your idli, your sambar, your dosa are becoming international. Pizzas and burgers will not be able to stand before them in the long run," Naidu said. He was speaking at a convocation ceremony hosted by the National Institute of Technology, Goa, here.

"Goan fish curry has no parallel. Nobody can beat it. Once you get used to it, you will be tempted because it is time-tested," he said. Naidu added that India was one of the oldest surviving civilisations.

"India is one of the oldest civilisations in the world, surviving civilisation, lively civilisation. Roman, Egyptian, Greek, other civilisations are also there. What is the position of those civilisations and what is the position of India's civilisation (now)?

"India is strong. India is very dynamic because India believes in 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (world is one family)," he said.

