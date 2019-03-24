M. Venkaiah Naidu: Tap oceanic resources but prevent degradation

national

While tapping vast ocean resources, every effort must be taken to prevent further degradation of the ocean and its ecosystem, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu said on Sunday.



"India should fully tap the enormous potential of the blue economy to achieve a higher growth trajectory and initiate appropriate programmes for sustainable harnessing of ocean reserves," Naidu said at the National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) near here.



"However, while pursuing blue growth, every effort must be made by all the stakeholders including private and public sectors to prevent further degradation of the ocean and its ecosystem," he said, adding that cautionary measures are necessary because of global warming, marine pollution and resource degradation.



He also urged the Goa-based oceanic research institute, which functions under the aegis of the Ministry of Science and Technology, that there was need for development of technologies which enable deep sea mining, underwater vehicles, robotics and extraction of minerals from the sea.



"NIO should also undertake research and development of drugs from the sea. Focused approach in some of the areas such as minerals and energy from the ocean can make India a global leader and serve our nation," he said.

