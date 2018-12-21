M Y Tarigami: Waive off farmer loans in Jammu and Kashmir

national

"Unfortunately, the demand of loan waiver in Kashmir has not been fulfilled. It is high time one-time waiver of Kisan Credit Card (KCC) be provided to small farmers and orchardists whose harvest was damaged," Tarigami added

The CPI(M) Thursday welcomed the waiving off loans of farmers in different states and advocated for loan waiver to farmers and orchardists in Jammu and Kashmir. "In the last couple of days, governments in various states have waived off loans to farmers which was a long-pending demand. It is a welcome step," senior CPI(M) leader and former MLA M Y Tarigami said.

"Similar demands were made in Jammu and Kashmir where small farmers and fruit growers suffered huge losses due to early snowfall on November 3. The early snowfall this season wreaked havoc on orchards in Kashmir, especially in the southern districts causing huge losses to the growers," he said.

"Unfortunately, the demand of loan waiver in Kashmir has not been fulfilled. It is high time one-time waiver of Kisan Credit Card (KCC) be provided to small farmers and orchardists whose harvest was damaged," Tarigami added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever