Maanayata Dutt and Amrita Arora Ladak, the new BFFs in town

Maanayata Dutt and Amrita Arora Ladak spotted in Bandra. Pic/Yogen Shah

Maanayata Dutt and Amrita Arora Ladak have struck up a friendship, thanks to their kids who study in the same school. Maanayata's children, Shahraan and Iqra Dutt, and Amu's kids, Azaan and Rayaan, are classmates. The mommies often do lunch together. Recently, Maanayata Dutt and Amrita Arora Ladak were spotted together with friends at a popular restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai the girl gang was enjoying a dinner outing. Will Amrita's bestie Kareena Kapoor Khan approve of this new friendship? Just saying.

Maanayata Dutt, whose real name is Dilnashin Shaikh, first came to prominence after doing an item number in Prakash Jha's 2003 directorial Gangaa Jal, which starred Ajay Devgn. Maanayata Dutt and Sanjay Dutt got married on 7th February 2008. Amrita Arora Ladak is the wife of businessman Shakeel Ladak and has two sons with him, Rayaan and Azaan her last major Bollywood outing was the 2009 film Kambakkht Ishq, which starred Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan.

