Maanayata Dutt: Held screenings of Baba for Golden Globes team

Maanyata Dutt is back in Mumbai from Los Angeles after canvassing support for Baba, the first Marathi offering of Sanjay S Dutt Productions, the studio launched by Sanjay Dutt and her.

As the star husband was busy with his commitment, the actor's bestie Paresh Ghelani — the character portrayed by Vicky Kaushal played in Sanju (2018) — accompanied Maanayata on the all-important trip. She says, "The screening was for the members of the Golden Globes. It is on the basis of [such screenings] that the jury officially selects films for the shortlist. It is a proud moment for us to be part of the [run-up to the] foreign films' category."

A still from Baba

Starring Deepak Dobriyal and Nandita Dhuri, the Marathi film received acclaim on its release earlier this year. "When we heard the story of Baba, we immediately agreed to produce the film. It is such a delicate story of a hearing-impaired father and his adopted son."

Sanjay Dutt and Paresh Ghelani

The producer is hopeful that the film will make it to the nominations' list at the Golden Globes, which will be held on January 5, 2020. "Besides running our production house, writing and art are also a passion with me," adds Maanayata, who is a hands-on producer.

